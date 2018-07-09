No Prep/Prep Results

Results from the No Prep/Prep Shootout drag races, held July 6-7 at Kil-Kare Dragway, with racing division, winner’s name, winner’s hometown, runner up, runner-up’s hometown. Times and speeds were not available.

FRIDAY (No Prep)

XOS NT Small Tire Division

Keith Szabo, Gainsville, Ga. def. Todd Dennis, Germantown

XOS NT Big Tire Division

Scott Taylor, Hattiesburg, Miss. def. Brad Eglin, Alexandria, Ky.

XOS Street Car Shootout

Paul Baker, Kettering def. Daniel Smith, Wilmington

Junior Dragster (13-17 year olds)

Mitchell Oswald, Springboro def. Vinnie Furry, Beavercreek

Diesel Pro Outlaw

Lavon Miller, Plain City wins on a bye.

6.50-second Index

Mark Griffith, n/a def. Ronnie Lee King, New Carlisle

SATURDAY (Prep)

XOS NT Small Tire

Keith Szabo, Gainsville, Ga. def. Brian Keller, Chillicothe

XOS NT Big Tire

Scott Taylor, Hattiesburg, Miss. def. Gary Rohe, Lawrenceburg, Ohio

XOS Street Car Shootout

Paul Baker, Kettering def. Lavon Millen, Plain Township

Junior Dragster (13-17 year olds)

Jacob Leigh, Hamilton def. Bayly Russell, Miamisburg

Diesel Pro Outlaw

Austin Kiley, Plain City wins on a bye.

6.50-second index

Mark Griffith, n/a def. Kelly Estes, Franklin

XOS Stick Shift

Casey Shotwell, Carlisle def. Chris Lazzo, Dayton.

Results courtesy of Randy Markland, Kil-Kare Dragway.

