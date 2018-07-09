No Prep/Prep Results

Results from the No Prep/Prep Shootout drag races, held July 6-7 at Kil-Kare Dragway, with racing division, winner’s name, winner’s hometown, runner up, runner-up’s hometown. Times and speeds were not available.
FRIDAY (No Prep)
XOS NT Small Tire Division
Keith Szabo, Gainsville, Ga. def. Todd Dennis, Germantown
XOS NT Big Tire Division
Scott Taylor, Hattiesburg, Miss. def. Brad Eglin, Alexandria, Ky.
XOS Street Car Shootout
Paul Baker, Kettering def. Daniel Smith, Wilmington
Junior Dragster (13-17 year olds)
Mitchell Oswald, Springboro def. Vinnie Furry, Beavercreek
Diesel Pro Outlaw
Lavon Miller, Plain City wins on a bye.
6.50-second Index
Mark Griffith, n/a def. Ronnie Lee King, New Carlisle
SATURDAY (Prep)
XOS NT Small Tire
Keith Szabo, Gainsville, Ga. def. Brian Keller, Chillicothe
XOS NT Big Tire
Scott Taylor, Hattiesburg, Miss. def. Gary Rohe, Lawrenceburg, Ohio
XOS Street Car Shootout
Paul Baker, Kettering def. Lavon Millen, Plain Township
Junior Dragster (13-17 year olds)
Jacob Leigh, Hamilton def. Bayly Russell, Miamisburg
Diesel Pro Outlaw
Austin Kiley, Plain City wins on a bye.
6.50-second index
Mark Griffith, n/a def. Kelly Estes, Franklin
XOS Stick Shift
Casey Shotwell, Carlisle def. Chris Lazzo, Dayton.
Results courtesy of Randy Markland, Kil-Kare Dragway.