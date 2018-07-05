Volleyball camps available at Cedarville U

CEDARVILLE — New Cedarville University Yellow Jacket volleyball Head Coach Greg Smith will host a series of youth volleyball camps in July. Registration remains open for each of the camps.

The Volleyball Elite Camp gets the schedule started on July 8-10 for girls in grades 8-12.

The Individual Camp as well as the Select Camp are set for July 10-12 for girls in grades 7-12.

“I have coached and ran camps at various colleges/universities for the past 28 years. I am excited to have the opportunity of running my first camp here at Cedarville starting with our Elite Camp this Sunday July 8th-10th,” Smith said.

Yellow Jacket Sports Camps include a solid program of instruction in the fundamentals of the respective sport. Individual attention and daily competition allow each camper to develop his/her skill. Additionally, time is set aside each day to present Christian principles and their application to daily living.

“The camps are a great way in which to receive a lot of great instruction from our camp staff in a short period of time. Not only the campers are receiving skill instruction on the court but also have the opportunity for spiritual growth,” Smith said.

According to the coach, a Team Camp will take place July 12-13, and a single-day team tournament will get under way on July 14. To register, and for more information about all the camps going on at Cedarville this month, please visit cedarville.edu/Event/Sports-Camp.aspx .

Cedarville University will be the site of several youth volleyball camps in July. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/07/web1_VolleyballBin_PS.jpg Cedarville University will be the site of several youth volleyball camps in July.

Story provided by Cedarville University Athletics, cedarville.edu .

Story provided by Cedarville University Athletics, cedarville.edu .