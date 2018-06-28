Jr. Golf League under way

XENIA — The first week of the WGC Junior Golf League is in the books.

Fourteen boys and two girls teed it up on the WGC golf course, located at 944 Country Club Drive, on June 27.

Gabe Hine was medalist in the 13-17 year-old division with a 41. Ian Rinehart from Jamestown posted a 37 to win the boys 11-12 year-old division. Brenden Renna totaled a 46 to capture the 10 and under boys division.

Brynna Mardis led the girls with a 58.

Ryan Swanson won the closest-to-the-pin on hole no. 5, while Ryan Wehner had the best tee shot on hole no. 7. Gabe Hine made the longest putt on hole 9.

Junior Golf Director Jim Beaver and PGA Pro Garay Goecke, along with golf camp volunteers Mark Houser and Rick Williamson supervised the 9-hole play. There is no Wednesday Junior League on July 4, so play resumes on Wednesday July 11.

Long Drive, as well as other special contests, will be held then.

Story courtesy of Jim Beaver, Miami Valley Junior Golf Association.

