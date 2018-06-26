Sports Digest

Dragons offer fireworks show

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons minor league baseball program announced June 26 that a post-game fireworks show has been scheduled for July 4 at Fifth Third Field. The fireworks show will begin approximately 10 minutes after the final out of the Dragons game against the Lake County Captains. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The fireworks show will be presented by Zambelli Fireworks, one of the largest fireworks companies in the world. For the first time, the fireworks will be launched from inside the ballpark (center field area).

Fans will be able to view the fireworks show on July 4 from seating areas at the Dragons game. For ticket information, call (937) 228-2287 or go to this link: http://www.milb.com/tickets/singlegame.jsp?sid=t459 .

Xenia track team seeks sponsors

CEDARVILLE — The Xenia Track Club competed in the 2-day USA Track and Field Junior Olympics Championships June 23-24 at Cedarville University. The team, consisting of 14 athletes aged 7-12, has now qualified for USA Track and Field Junior Olympics Regionals in six events.

The regional track meet will take place in Olivet, Mich. July 7 and 8. The club is seeking donations and sponsorship for their upcoming travels to Michigan. To donate, please contact Lauren Jones at (937) 603-2179, or send an email to: XeniaTrackClub@gmail.com.

Beaver-Vu offers summer passes

BEAVERCREEK — Beaver-Vu Bowl, located at 1238 N Fairfield Road, is offering several Summer Bowling Pass options good through Aug. 31. Visit the bowling establishment’s link at daytonbowling.com, or call 937-426-6771 for more details.

Girls JV soccer coach needed

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School is looking for a reserve Girls Soccer coach. Interested candidates should email athletic director Mark Rinehart at mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

Locals aplenty at North-South football game

CENTERVILLE — The 35th Miami Valley Football Coaches Association (MVFCA) North-South All Star high school football game will be held at 7 p.m. Friday June 29 at Centerville High School. Several Greene County area players will be among the players on the North and the South teams rosters.

The MVFCA will also recognize its 2018 head coach and assistant coach hall of fame inductees, which will include assistant coaches Bob Franz (Carroll), Tom Massie (Fairborn), and Jim Benites (Bellbrook), at the game.

Greene Trails Cycling Classic taking registration

XENIA — The 15th Greene Trails Cycling Classic will take place July 19-22. Bike riders can signup for one to four days, complete the Century Ride, meet cyclists from all over the country, enjoy great food and meet the support staff. Call 937-562-6440, send email with your questions to info@gcparkstrails.com, or visit the event’s website at gcparkstrails.com, for more details.

Wounded Warrior Golf Outing set for July 22

SPRINGFIELD — The annual Wounded Warrior Golf Outing will be held Sunday, July 22 at Locust Hills Golf Club, 5575 N. River Road. Fundraising efforts by USSSA-Dayton, Dayton Legends Softball Club, and Beavercreek’s VFW Memorial Post 8312, 100 percent of the funds from this outing will go to the Wounder Warrior Amputee Softball Team, the Fisher-Nightingale House, Honor Flight-Dayton, and veteran/military suicide prevention efforts at Combat Outpost Robinson.

Cost is $85 per person, which includes greens fees, cart, coffee, donuts, on-course drinks, lunch and prizes. Shot gun start is set for 8:30 a.m. Contact Scott Kuhnen at dayton_softball@hotmail.com for an entry packet. Entry deadline is July 16.

Patriot 5K Run set

RIVERSIDE — The annual Carroll High School girls soccer Patriot 5K Run, and Little Pat’s Lap, will take place Saturday, July 28 at Patriot Stadium, 4524 Linden Avenue, Dayton.

Runners can register online at carrollhs.org/2018patriot5k . T-shirts are guaranteed to those who register by July 13. Online registration closes at midnight July 26. Race day registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Stadium. Proceeds benefit the Carroll High School girls soccer team. Call 937-271-4000 for more information.

CSU Hall of Fame lunch this fall

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at the Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased online at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to October 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, Football (Class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, Basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, Football; Larry Kelly, Football (1983); Marvin Pope, Football; Charles Walker, Football (1961); and the 1983 CSU Men’s and Women’s Track and Field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

