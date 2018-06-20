Open Field sessions begin in Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — Kids of all ages showed up at Sackett-Wright Park for the first Open Field event of the summer season, June 20.

The players were either involved in the Bellbrook Soccer Association’s recreation leagues, or they were members of the Ohio Fusion FC select soccer program. Either way, there was plenty of fun to be had by the roughly 70-80 players at Wednesday’s first summer event.

“We have both competitive and recreational soccer within the Bellbrook Soccer Association,” explained Ohio Fusion Soccer Club Director of Coaching Adam Ponder, during a quick water break for the kids. “Our competitive clubs are traveling teams that compete in both the Buckeye Premier League and the Miami Valley Youth Soccer League. We have got from U8 teams all the way up to U17 right now.

“We have kids in pretty much every age group now, and we had a successful tryout session two weeks ago.”

Ponder estimated that the Bellbrook Soccer Association has approximately 350 kids who just play on the non-competitive recreational league teams. Because of varying sizes of the teams (some divisions play 7-on-7 while others have full squads) in various club program leagues, Ponder didn’t have an exact number of Bellbrook kids who were involved with the Fusion FC teams just yet.

That “serious” numbers stuff is set aside for when the fall seasons begin and the games count. Wednesday’s inaugural Open Field event for 2018 was all for fun.

“I told the coaches beforehand, ‘You’re not out here to coach, or give anybody any pointers. Number one, you’re out there to make sure they are having fun!’” Ponder said. “The Open Field sessions are a way for the kids to keep playing over the summer months, stay connected with the club and just have some fun.”

The youth soccer association has gotten into the spirit of the World Cup soccer tournament as well. An indoor viewing party is scheduled on Saturday, June 23 at the club’s indoor facility for kids, parents and coaches to watch the upcoming Mexico vs. Korea Republic match. The match will be projected onto a giant movie screen for all to enjoy.

Wednesday’s Open Field event was the first of several that are planned for the summer season. There are five more scheduled — June 27, July 11, 18 and 25, and Aug. 1. Each session is scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the park.

A pair of Bellbrook Soccer Association/Ohio Fusion SC boys head upfield during one of several fun contests held June 20 at the first Open Field event of the season at Sackett-Wright Park in Bellbrook. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/06/web1_BoysBattle_PS.jpg A pair of Bellbrook Soccer Association/Ohio Fusion SC boys head upfield during one of several fun contests held June 20 at the first Open Field event of the season at Sackett-Wright Park in Bellbrook. John Bombatch | Greene County News A brightly tie dyed soccer player fires an overhead throw-in into the field of play, during an Open Field soccer event, held June 20 at Sackett-Wright Park in Bellbrook. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/06/web1_TieDyedThrow_PS.jpg A brightly tie dyed soccer player fires an overhead throw-in into the field of play, during an Open Field soccer event, held June 20 at Sackett-Wright Park in Bellbrook. John Bombatch | Greene County News Since the games didn’t count and everyone was there to have fun, mixed teams of boys and girls competed against each other in various matches that were broken down roughly by the athletes age range. In all, five games were going on simultaneously, June 20, at Bellbrook’s Sackett-Wright Park. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/06/web1_GoalDrive_PS.jpg Since the games didn’t count and everyone was there to have fun, mixed teams of boys and girls competed against each other in various matches that were broken down roughly by the athletes age range. In all, five games were going on simultaneously, June 20, at Bellbrook’s Sackett-Wright Park. John Bombatch | Greene County News A Bellbrook Soccer Association/Ohio Fusion SC coach challenges a player to drive against him, during the June 20 Open Field soccer event at Sackett-Wright Park in Bellbrook. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/06/web1_CoachChallenge_PS.jpg A Bellbrook Soccer Association/Ohio Fusion SC coach challenges a player to drive against him, during the June 20 Open Field soccer event at Sackett-Wright Park in Bellbrook. John Bombatch | Greene County News Bellbrook Soccer Association Director of Coaching Adam Ponder encourages a younger player, during a break in action, June 20 at the Open Field soccer event held at Sackett-Wright Park in Bellbrook. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/06/web1_AdamPonder_PS.jpg Bellbrook Soccer Association Director of Coaching Adam Ponder encourages a younger player, during a break in action, June 20 at the Open Field soccer event held at Sackett-Wright Park in Bellbrook. John Bombatch | Greene County News A pair of Ohio Fusion SC players pass to each other, against a yellow pinnie-clad defender, during Wednesday’s June 20 first Open Field soccer session of the summer, at Sackett-Wright Park in Bellbrook. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/06/web1_GirlTrio_PS.jpg A pair of Ohio Fusion SC players pass to each other, against a yellow pinnie-clad defender, during Wednesday’s June 20 first Open Field soccer session of the summer, at Sackett-Wright Park in Bellbrook. John Bombatch | Greene County News There were plenty of Soccer Moms — and Dads — on hand for the first Open Field soccer session of the summer, June 20 at Sackett-Wright Park in Bellbrook. Here, a parent ties a player’s shoe during a break in play. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/06/web1_SoccerMom_PS.jpg There were plenty of Soccer Moms — and Dads — on hand for the first Open Field soccer session of the summer, June 20 at Sackett-Wright Park in Bellbrook. Here, a parent ties a player’s shoe during a break in play. John Bombatch | Greene County News

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. For more information on the Bellbrook Soccer Association or the Ohio Fusion Soccer Club, visit bellbrooksoccer.com, call 937-842-4381, or send an email to: info@bellbrooksoccer.org.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. For more information on the Bellbrook Soccer Association or the Ohio Fusion Soccer Club, visit bellbrooksoccer.com, call 937-842-4381, or send an email to: info@bellbrooksoccer.org.