Sports Digest

Scouts soon to hit the road

XENIA — The Xenia Scouts baseball team was enjoying an early 8-2 lead over the Licking County Settlers, June 19 at Grady’s Field on the Athletes In Action Sports Complex campus through four innings of play. The Scouts will play six of their next seven Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League games on the road, however.

Xenia (4-4) heads to Don Edwards Stadium to take on the Settlers for a 7:05 p.m. game Wednesday June 20 in Newark. The Scouts will then return to Grady’s Field for a 7:05 p.m. Thursday, June 21 contest with the Southern Ohio Copperheads, before heading to Adrian, Mich. for a Saturday, June 23 doubleheader with the Irish Hills Leprechauns.

Xenia then closes out the road swing with a pair of games Tuesday and Wednesday, June 26-27 against the Muskegon (Mich.) Clippers at Marsh Field.

Soccer coach needed

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview is looking for a reserve Girls Soccer coach. Interested candidates should email athletic director Mark Rinehart at mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

Placekicking camp at Adams Stadium

XENIA — KP’s Kicking, Punting and Long Snapping Camp will be held from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, June 23 at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia for all interested athletes. Campers should arrive by 11:30 a.m. to register and put their cleats on. Camp athletes will learn the basics of place kicking, punting and/or be helped in developing their current skills.

Long snappers will be taught the basics of their key position as well. Registration forms are available online at: https://form.jotform.us/81085574243155. Contact Kole Patterson at 937-409-4626 or by email at kolepatt@ameritech.net for more information.

Play it Forward golf outing June 23

XENIA — The sixth Annual Play it Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the Class of 1973, is scheduled for Saturday, June 23 at WGC golf course in Xenia. Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public with an early registration discount applied until June 8.

For sponsorship information or to register for the event contact: Jerry Boggs (jboggs73@aol.com), (937) 239-0036; Steve Greene (sgreene3@columbus.rr.com); Diane Wuebben Ponder (diane.ponder@wright.edu); or Sheryl Haines Yeazel (shel55@ymail.com).

Local talent set for North-South football game

CENTERVILLE — The 35th Miami Valley Football Coaches Association (MVFCA) North-South All Star high school football game will be held at 7 p.m. Friday June 28 at Centerville High School. Several Greene County area players will be among the players on the North and the South teams rosters.

The MVFCA will also recognize its 2018 head coach and assistant coach hall of fame inductees, which will include assistant coaches Bob Franz (Carroll), Tom Massie (Fairborn), and Jim Benites (Bellbrook), at the game.

Greene Trails Cycling Classic starts July 19

XENIA — The 15th Greene Trails Cycling Classic will take place July 19-22. Bike riders can signup for one to four days, complete the Century Ride, meet cyclists from all over the country, enjoy great food and meet the support staff. Call 937-562-6440, send email with your questions to info@gcparkstrails.com, or visit the event’s website at gcparkstrails.com, for more details.

Wounded Warrior Golf Outing July 22

SPRINGFIELD — The annual Wounded Warrior Golf Outing will be held Sunday, July 22 at Locust Hills Golf Club, 5575 N. River Road. Fundraising efforts by USSSA-Dayton, Dayton Legends Softball Club, and Beavercreek’s VFW Memorial Post 8312, 100 percent of the funds from this outing will go to the Wounder Warrior Amputee Softball Team, the Fisher-Nightingale House, Honor Flight-Dayton, and veteran/military suicide prevention efforts at Combat Outpost Robinson.

Cost is $85 per person, which includes greens fees, cart, coffee, donuts, on-course drinks, lunch and prizes. Shot gun start is set for 8:30 a.m. Contact Scott Kuhnen at dayton_softball@hotmail.com for an entry packet. Entry deadline is July 16.

CSU Hall of Fame lunch in October

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at the Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased online at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to October 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, Football (Class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, Basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, Football; Larry Kelly, Football (1983); Marvin Pope, Football; Charles Walker, Football (1961); and the 1983 CSU Men’s and Women’s Track and Field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

In addition to this year’s inductees, CSU will also recognize the 1968 men’s basketball team. Led by legendary head coach Bill Lucas, the ‘68 Marauders finished the season with a 32-4 overall record while claiming the program’s second NAIA National Championship with a dramatic 51-48 win over Fairmount State in the championship game.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

