Sports Digest

Team USA Football resumes tourney play

HARBIN DISTRICT, China — Team USA had a bye when the second day of the World University American Football Championship took place on June 16 at the Harbin University of Commerce. Two-time defending champion Mexico, after a first-day bye, played its first game and defeated Korea by a score of 69-0. Japan was scheduled to play China in the day’s second game, but no score was reported.

All teams were off June 17 and 18. Play is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, June 19 with Japan (1-0) taking on Team USA (1-0) and Mexico (1-0) taking on host China (0-1), with Korea (0-2) getting the Day Three bye.

Team USA, coached by former Toledo University head coach Tom Amstutz, trained at the Athletes In Action Sports Complex in Xenia prior to the tournament.

Scouts on a winning streak

XENIA — After a 1-4 start to the 2018 Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League baseball season, the Xenia Scouts are currently enjoying the second-best winning streak in the 14-team league. The Scouts won their third consecutive game on June 17, a 7-4 home win over the Hamilton Joes.

Xenia (4-4) is currently third in the GLSCL’s seven-team Southern Division. After a Monday off day, the Scouts return to the Athletes In Action Sports Complex grounds to take on the Licking County Settlers for a 7:05 p.m. game, Tuesday, June 19 at Grady’s Field.

Saints marching home

XENIA — After playing a schedule which saw the team play four of its first five games on the road, the Ohio Valley Saints semi-professional football team is about to play its second regular season home game of the season, at noon Saturday, June 23 on the Athletes In Action Sports Complex football field.

The Saints (1-3) will host the Columbus War Eagles for their next game. The Xenia-based team will then host the Ohio Rage on Saturday, June 30, followed by a road game against the Southern Ohio Rage, before closing out its regular season at AIA Field against the Cincinnati Chiefs.

The Ohio Valley Saints play in the second tier of the Premier Amateur Football League. This is their inaugural season playing in Xenia. They’re currently in second place in the East Division, a game and a half behind the Butler County Broncos.

Girls Soccer coach needed

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School is looking for a reserve Girls Soccer coach. Interested candidates should email athletic director Mark Rinehart at mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

Placekicking camp Saturday

XENIA — KP’s Kicking, Punting and Long Snapping Camp will be held from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, June 23 at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia for all interested athletes. Campers should arrive by 11:30 a.m. to register and put their cleats on. Camp athletes will learn the basics of place kicking, punting and/or be helped in developing their current skills.

Long snappers will be taught the basics of their key position as well. Registration forms are available online at: https://form.jotform.us/81085574243155. Contact Kole Patterson at 937-409-4626 or by email at kolepatt@ameritech.net for more information.

Play it Forward golf outing set for Saturday

XENIA — The sixth Annual Play it Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the Class of 1973, is scheduled for Saturday, June 23 at WGC golf course in Xenia. Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public.

For sponsorship information or to register for the event contact: Jerry Boggs (jboggs73@aol.com), (937) 239-0036; Steve Greene (sgreene3@columbus.rr.com); Diane Wuebben Ponder (diane.ponder@wright.edu); or Sheryl Haines Yeazel (shel55@ymail.com).

North-South football game has local flavor

CENTERVILLE — The 35th Miami Valley Football Coaches Association (MVFCA) North-South All Star high school football game will be held at 7 p.m. Friday June 28 at Centerville High School. Several Greene County area players will be among the players on the North and the South team rosters.

The MVFCA will also recognize its 2018 head coach and assistant coach hall of fame inductees, which will include assistant coaches Bob Franz (Carroll), Tom Massie (Fairborn), and Jim Benites (Bellbrook), at the game.

Greene Trails Cycling Classic in July

XENIA — The 15th Greene Trails Cycling Classic will take place July 19-22. Bike riders can signup for one to four days, complete the Century Ride, meet cyclists from all over the country, enjoy great food and meet the support staff. Call 937-562-6440, send email with your questions to info@gcparkstrails.com, or visit the event’s website at gcparkstrails.com, for more details.

Wounded Warrior Golf Outing at Locust Hills

SPRINGFIELD — The annual Wounded Warrior Golf Outing will be held Sunday, July 22 at Locust Hills Golf Club, 5575 N. River Road. Fundraising efforts by USSSA-Dayton, Dayton Legends Softball Club, and Beavercreek’s VFW Memorial Post 8312, 100 percent of the funds from this outing will go to the Wounder Warrior Amputee Softball Team, the Fisher-Nightingale House, Honor Flight-Dayton, and veteran/military suicide prevention efforts at Combat Outpost Robinson.

Cost is $85 per person, which includes greens fees, cart, coffee, donuts, on-course drinks, lunch and prizes. Shot gun start is set for 8:30 a.m. Contact Scott Kuhnen at dayton_softball@hotmail.com for an entry packet. Entry deadline is July 16.

CSU Hall of Fame lunch this fall

WILBERFORCE — The 2018 Central State University Athletic Hall of Fame luncheon will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 at the Country Club of the North. Tickets to the induction ceremony are available for $60 each and can be purchased online at http://centralstate.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event.asp?id=425&cid=51. The event is expected to sell out. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets prior to October 6.

The 2018 inductee class will consist of: Jon Bradford, Football (Class of 1975); Edward “Bee” Bryant, Basketball (1967); Marvin Coleman, Football; Larry Kelly, Football (1983); Marvin Pope, Football; Charles Walker, Football (1961); and the 1983 CSU Men’s and Women’s Track and Field teams (NAIA indoor and outdoor champions), coached by Joshua Culbreath.

In addition to this year’s inductees, CSU will also recognize the 1968 men’s basketball team. Led by legendary head coach Bill Lucas, the ‘68 Marauders finished the season with a 32-4 overall record while claiming the program’s second NAIA National Championship with a dramatic 51-48 win over Fairmount State in the championship game.

Members of Team USA Football and the Chinese national team celebrate together after a recent June 15 game between the two at the World University Championships of American Football in Harbin District, China at Harbin University Commerce Stadium. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/06/web1_Ambassadors_PS.jpg Members of Team USA Football and the Chinese national team celebrate together after a recent June 15 game between the two at the World University Championships of American Football in Harbin District, China at Harbin University Commerce Stadium. Harbin University of Commerce

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

