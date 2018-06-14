Raiders trio earn all-Region honors

FAIRBORN — Wright State outfielder Peyton Burdick was named to the 2018 Mideast-ABCA/Rawlings All-Region First Team while first baseman Gabe Snyder and pitcher Ryan Weiss were selected to the Second Team, the American Baseball Coaches Association announced June 13.

Burdick (Batavia Glen Este), a First-Team All-Horizon League player, was also named to the conference Second Team and Freshman in 2017. This year, he ranked third in runs scored (62), and batting average (.347) as well as second in RBI (65), hits (78), and total bases (128). The sophomore led the league in sacrifice bunts (15) and sacrifices flies (10). He was also named to the 2018 Horizon League All-Tournament Team.

Snyder (MillersburgWest Holmes), a First-Team player and Player of the Year this year, was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 21st round of this year’s Major League Baseball draft. He hit .351 in 56 starts at first base, collecting a team and league best 73 RBI along with 15 home runs, 20 doubles and 15 stolen bases. Early in the season, he set WSU career marks for home runs (44) and RBI (218).

Weiss (South Elgin, Ill./South Elgin), a First Teamer in 2018 and 2017, was drafted in the fourth round by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2018 MLB Draft. With a record of 9-2 and an ERA of 3.40 this past spring, he led the league in wins and games started (17). In 10 league games, the sophomore was 7-2 with a 2.98 ERA. In 2017, he was named to the Freshman Team as well as Freshman of the Year.

The Horizon League regular season and tournament champion Raiders finished the season at 39-17 at the Stanford regional June 1-2, falling to the host Cardinal 4-3 in 13 innings and Baylor, 11-5.

Story courtesy of Wright State University Athletics, wsuraiders.com.

