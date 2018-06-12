Soggy Scouts losing to Lima

XENIA — Even when Tuesday night’s rain stopped, visiting Lima kept pouring on the runs.

The defending Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League champions swam around Grady’s Field to score five runs amidst a steady downpour in the opening inning of the June 12 contest, they then added nine more runs in the fourth inning to flood the scoreboard with runs.

Lima led the host Xenia Scouts, 16-4, after the two teams had combined for 25 hits (15 by the Locos) in the first six inning of play.

In those three innings alone, the Locos (2-1) had clouted three home runs.

First, Campbell University product Tyler Anshaw hit one in the first inning. That one came moments after Bowling Green’s Brad Croy had bashed a bases-loaded clearing triple to give Lima its first three runs of the game. Anshaw’s bomb scored Croy as well to give Lima an early 5-0 lead.

The Locos sent a dozen batters to the plate in the nine-run fourth inning. Anshaw had two hits — a single and a double — in the fourth inning alone, scoring twice and driving in a run. Daniel Seres of Kennesaw State smacked a solo homer as part of the big inning.

Georgia Gwinnett College junior Mark Castelblanco scored himself and Arizona Christian’s Michael Diffley with a home run over the left field fence in the fifth, giving Lima a 16-2 lead at the time.

Xenia (0-3) first got on the scoreboard in the third inning.

Cameron Murray of Youngstown State led off the inning with a double to center field. Glenville State senior Carter Boswell then reached on a Loco infield throwing error. He got to second on the errant throw, while Murray raced homeward. Boswell then chugged home on an infield hit by Baylor’s Ryan Bertelsman.

Boswell scored again for Xenia, this time in the fifth inning, on Bertelsman’s RBI single to right field.

The game continued well past the newspaper’s deadline. We’ll post the final result online.

The two teams are scheduled to play a second game at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, also at Grady’s Field.

Catcher Conner Regan talks with Xenia Scouts starter Ben Bills on the mound during a heavy downpour, June 12 at Grady’s Field, on the Athletes in Action Sports Complex in Xenia. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/06/web1_618_PS-1.jpg Catcher Conner Regan talks with Xenia Scouts starter Ben Bills on the mound during a heavy downpour, June 12 at Grady’s Field, on the Athletes in Action Sports Complex in Xenia. John Bombatch | Greene County News Lima Locos players Justin Riley 92) and Tyler Anshaw (19) congratulate catcher Daniel Seres after the Kennesaw State junior bashed a fourth inning home run against the Xenia Scouts, June 12 at Grady’s Field, on the Athletes In Action Sports Complex. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/06/web1_Lima32HR_PS-1.jpg Lima Locos players Justin Riley 92) and Tyler Anshaw (19) congratulate catcher Daniel Seres after the Kennesaw State junior bashed a fourth inning home run against the Xenia Scouts, June 12 at Grady’s Field, on the Athletes In Action Sports Complex. John Bombatch | Greene County News Xenia Scouts manager Bubba Cates (left) talks with his infielders on the pitcher’s mound, during a June 12 game against the defending league champion Lima Locos. Lima scored nine runs in the inning. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/06/web1_CatesMeeting_PS-1.jpg Xenia Scouts manager Bubba Cates (left) talks with his infielders on the pitcher’s mound, during a June 12 game against the defending league champion Lima Locos. Lima scored nine runs in the inning. John Bombatch | Greene County News

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.