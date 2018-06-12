Raiders to play in Mexico

FAIRBORN — On the heels of a trip to the NCAA Tournament, the Wright State men’s basketball team will play in the 11th Cancun Challenge at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, in Cancun, Mexico.

The Raiders will host two teams at the Nutter Center before flying to Mexico to play two more games in the Thanksgiving-week event.

Western Carolina will open Wright State’s regular season on Wednesday, Nov. 7, and North Florida on Saturday Nov. 17, at the Nutter Center. WCU and and N. Florida will be playing in the Mayan division in Cancun, and won’t face the Raiders down there. Jacksonville State and Southern Mississippi are the other two teams in the Challenge’s Mayan Division.

WSU, competing in the Riviera Division, opens play at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, Nov. 20 against NIT champion Penn State in Cancun. The Raiders will play either Bradley or SMU on Nov. 21.

The last two games each day will be televised by CBS Sports Network.

The Raiders ended the 2017-‘18 season with a Division-I program record 25 wins, a Horizon League Tournament title and a trip to the NCAA Tournament in Dallas. Conference Freshman of the Year Loudon Love and guards Mark Hughes and Cole Gentry were starters set to return for the 2018-19 season. Love averaged 12.9 points and 9.7 rebounds per game last season, while Hughes and Gentry averaged 9.7 and 9.1 points per game, respectively. Head coach Scott Nagy was named the Horizon League’s Coach of the Year in his second season at Wright State.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/06/web1_CancunChallenge_logo_.jpg

Story courtesy of Wright State Athletics, wsuraiders.com . For travel information, Fan Packages can be found on the cancunchallenge.net website.

Story courtesy of Wright State Athletics, wsuraiders.com . For travel information, Fan Packages can be found on the cancunchallenge.net website.