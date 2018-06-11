Sports Digest

Newark’s Meade wins Ultimate 64 Shootout

XENIA — Dennis Meade needed a perfect dial-in time and the best reaction time of the weekend to win the $50,000 prize in the Ultimate 64 Shootout drag race, June 9 at Kil-Kare Dragway. Meade, from Newark, dialed in a 6.28-second run time, and that’s exactly what he finished with on his 108.17 mph pass with the weekend’s best reaction time of .0105 seconds at the start, to defeat Jerry Lynch, who had a near-perfect 6.0677 ET (6.06 dial in) with a near-perfect .0117-second reaction time. Meade went home with $50,000, while Lynch took home $10,000 as runner up.

Meade also won Thursday’s warm up race, over Dwayne Roberts. Former IHRA World Champion Kenny Underwood of Tampa, Fla. won Friday’s Ultimate 10 $10,000 race with Muncie, Indiana’s Steve Riggins as the runner-up. Franklin’s Brian Newport won Friday’s $8,000 Hi Roller race over Noah Rambo of Vandalia.

Rainy weather on Saturday caused race organizers to combine the Saturday and Sunday $10,000 races into a single $20,000-to-win race. Despite racing until the track’s midnight curfew, the race was down to seven cars when more rain ended the event. Seven drivers split the $20,000 prize, earning $3,970 each.

Greeneview seeks VB coach

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School is looking for a Reserve Volleyball Coach for the Fall 2018 season. Interested applicants should contact Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

WGC junior golf camp starts June 18

XENIA — WGC Golf Course will host its 32nd annual Miami Valley Junior Golf Camp for boys and girls ages 8-17. The day camp will be in session from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18-21. Campers will receive daily instruction on stroke technique, golf etiquette and the rules of golf. Golf Director Jim Beaver heads a staff that includes PGA pros Garay Goecke, Matt Stotler, Jerry Curtis and Nate Combs. Entry forms are available at the WCG Pro Shop or on line at www.wgcgolfcourse.com under the MVJGA tab.

Placekicking camp set for June 23

XENIA — KP’s Kicking, Punting and Long Snapping Camp will be held from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, June 23 at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia for all interested athletes. Campers should arrive by 11:30 a.m. to register and put their cleats on. Camp athletes will learn the basics of place kicking, punting and/or be helped in developing their current skills.

Long snappers will be taught the basics of their key position as well. Registration forms are available online at: https://form.jotform.us/81085574243155. Contact Kole Patterson at 937-409-4626 or by email at kolepatt@ameritech.net for more information.

Play it Forward golf outing June 23

XENIA — The sixth Annual Play it Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the Class of 1973, is scheduled for Saturday, June 23 at WGC golf course in Xenia. Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public with an early registration discount applied until June 8.

For sponsorship information or to register for the event contact: Jerry Boggs (jboggs73@aol.com), (937) 239-0036; Steve Greene (sgreene3@columbus.rr.com); Diane Wuebben Ponder (diane.ponder@wright.edu); or Sheryl Haines Yeazel (shel55@ymail.com).

Local players in North-South football game

CENTERVILLE — The 35th Miami Valley Football Coaches Association (MVFCA) North-South All Star high school football game will be held at 7 p.m. Friday June 28 at Centerville High School. Several Greene County area players will be among the players on the North and the South teams rosters.

The MVFCA will also recognize its 2018 head coach and assistant coach hall of fame inductees, which will include assistant coaches Bob Franz (Carroll), Tom Massie (Fairborn), and Jim Benites (Bellbrook), at the game.

Greene Trails Cycling Classic in July

XENIA — The 15th Greene Trails Cycling Classic will take place July 19-22. Bike riders can signup for one to four days, complete the Century Ride, meet cyclists from all over the country, enjoy great food and meet the support staff. Call 937-562-6440, send email with your questions to info@gcparkstrails.com, or visit the event’s website at gcparkstrails.com, for more details.

