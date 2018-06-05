COLUMBUS — The state high school track and field championships brought a lot more highs than there were lows, for Greene County student athletes who competed June 1-2 on the Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium grounds at Ohio State University.

These are some of our favorite photos from the weekend’s event. We hope you enjoy them, too.

Carroll senior Sam Janson (8) used a pretty good game plan to win the Division I state title in the boys 400-meter run: 1) Get out front; 2) Stay there. Janson did both to claim the gold medal.

Bellbrook senior high jumper McKenna Kramer was far above her shadow on this leap, and that was just during a warmup! Kramer equaled her personal-best leap of 5 feet, 5 inches to place seventh in the D-I girls staqte high jump competition, June 2 in Columbus.

You saw a lot of sportsmanship on hand at the state championships, probably because everyone realized how tough it was just to get there. Here, Olentangy vault coach Jay Mathy congratulates Eileen Yang (right) and vaulting coach Kaley Moss of Beavercreek after Yang’s third-place finish in the girls Division I pole vaulting competition, June 2 in Columbus.

Legacy Christian’s James Brads (1) finished 17th in the Division III boys 800-meter run, but said it’s a very proud memory that he’ll surely never forget, and he plans on telling his grandkids all about it some day.

Carroll’s Meghan Schrand (right) takes the handoff from Alaina Casey during Friday’s preliminary round of the Division II girls 1,600-meter relay. With Ava Lickliter and Taylor Smith as teammates, the foursome placed sixth in the state final the next day.

Beavercreek’s Riley Buchholz (18) and Carroll’s Karl Grossman (background, center) placed 16th and 17th respectively in the Division I boys 800-meter run finale June 2 in Columbus.

One Beavercreek runner (Taylor Ewert, near) finished third overall, the other (Jodie Pierce) was 12th. Both sophomores were happy after Saturday’s Division I 3,200-meter run final.

Nothing quite reflects the excitement of a job well done like a group photo of the Beavercreek girls 3,200-meter relay team jumping for joy. From left, Taylor Gluck, Taylor Ewert, Stephanie Pierce and Jodie Pierce celebrate their second-place finish on Friday June 1 in Columbus.