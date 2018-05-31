Drivers were preparing their machines for three scheduled weekend races at Kil-Kare Speedway on May 31 in Xenia. Here, the driver of this 1968 Chevy Camaro gets the wheels up on the starting line at the drag strip during Test & Tune Thursday. The drag racers will compete Friday and Saturday at the strip.

Nathan Whitt, 11, of Xenia steers his Scott Pauley All State-sponsored Heavy Honda Class quarter midget racer through a turn, May 31 at Kil-Kare Speedway in Xenia. The Miami Valley Quarter Midget Racing Association expects more than 100 competitors to be on hand Saturday, June 2 for a series race.

A Chevrolet pick-up truck does a burnout to heat up the tires during a practice run on the Kil-Kare dragstrip, May 31 in Xenia.

The first ARCA/CRA Super Series entrant made its way onto the Kil-Kare Raceway grounds on May 31 in Xenia. The series’ first practice on the 3/8-mile oval isn’t scheduled until Friday, June 1, but Shawn Szep was already working on his No. 81 Ford Fusion in the paddock area on Thursday. The Gem City 125 will be held Saturday night, June 2.

A pair of Junior Dragsters blaze by as photographer Gene Idol snaps photos along the far barrier, May 31 at Kil-Kare Dragway in Xenia.

Eight-year-old rookie driver Mackston Leopard, of Beavercreek, drives his Joe’s Landscaping quarter midget car through a turn, May 31 at Kil-Kare’s quarter midget oval in Xenia.