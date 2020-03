Now that the Greene County commissioners have voted in favor of a resolution supporting the second amendment, do you think that they could take a few more minutes to propose and vote on resolutions in favor of the other 27 amendments that are on the books for the United State of America’s Constitution.

Just wondering.

Of course, I don’t want to keep them from dealing with any other important items of business necessary to the health and betterment of Greene county residents.

Chris Hall

Xenia