Writer supports DeWine for Prosecutor

I am writing this letter in support of Alice Dewine. A number of years ago I was an attorney in the Greene County Prosecutor’s office. I am now in private practice. The Prosecutor’s office handles more than criminal prosecutions. It handles Children Service cases, Juvenile Delinquency cases, represents governmental entities and enforces child support. Ms. DeWine has experience in all of these areas and would be an excellent person to head the Prosecutor’s office. I have had cases with Ms. Dewine. She is an excellent attorney. I urge the citizens of Greene County to vote for her.

Cynthia A. Lennon

Xenia