Ron Geyer’s total commitment is to Greene County. He will serve his full 4-year term as a Greene County Commissioner.

As a fifth generation native Greene Countian, he dedication is to serve and work as our full-time public servant for the people of our beloved Greene County community. The duty of public officials is total commitment to that public service. Ron Geyer is that person. He has earned our support. Elect Ron Geyer. Thank you for your sincere consideration.

Dean Gordin

Cedarville