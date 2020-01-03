Writer defends Millennials

Editor:

Just as Sue Curtis felt compelled to defend Boomers (“Their View”, Dec. 27), I feel compelled to defend Millennials. I think every generation should question the generation before it. Looking back, through the lens of the present, offers invaluable insights for how to shape the future. Younger generations naturally benefit from a newer, wider perspective. They’re more educated on a much broader roster of subjects and their toolboxes are much more sophisticated. Because of that, they bring a more expansive worldview, a more inclusive vision of where humans fit into creation. And they’re more aware of the fragility of our endangered planet.

When I drive along Trebein Road and see the natural beauty of Greene County, and remember the splendor of soft, green, vast stretches of rolling hills, now chopped into subdivisions of houses big enough for three generations, gated communities that are nothing more than fortresses shutting out the “other,” and all major streets leading to a monstrous city of chain stores, I understand why Millennials call Boomers capitalistic.

Yes, this elder generation might have given the world the technology boom. But I don’t buy that we gave the Millennials security. Unfortunately, our appetite for more and better went to our heads at the expense of our hearts. Our world is so broken and so many of our inhabitants suffer. Millennials may make their points a little abrasively, but I’m so grateful to see Millennials bringing some heart back into the equation of progress.

Holly Knight

Xenia