Begrudgingly, my wife and I recently purchased an iPhone for our 12-year-old.
I didn’t want to. Heck, I didn’t get my first mobile phone until I was around 24 or 25. But that’s a different story.
However, with him being in middle school and involved in sports and such, we figured it would be a necessary evil should he need to reach us. I mean, when was the last time you saw a pay phone?
Now several months into this venture, it’s safe to say I have learned a lot from all the text shortcuts the young’n uses.
LOL – laughing out loud.
GTG – got to go.
IKR – I know, right?
BRB – be right back.
CTN – can’t talk now.
HMUL – hit me up later.
TY – thank you.
YW – you’re welcome.
WTG – way to go.
WAY – where are you?
PIR – parents in room.
Although I question the last one, I guess they are useful.
Maybe even practical.
And they make sense when he’s in a hurry (reads: too lazy to type out the whole word).
But I couldn’t help but let my sick mind go to work and come up with some texting shortcuts for folks in my age range. Not going to give it away, but I grew up on Saturday morning cartoons and a bowl of cereal, newscasts when the weather was the very last thing they did, “Mork and Mindy,” and “Battle of the Network Stars.”
So if I ever text you one or more of these, you’ll know what I mean.
TBOA – threw back out again.
CTM – constipated, taking Metamucil.
TTYL – too tired, yawning lots.
NPR – need prescription refilled.
BRB – bunion really bad.
HMU – hearing messed up.
GG – got Geritol?
EBS – early bird special.
WTB – what’s this bitcoin?
RFB – ready for bed.
OIH – oy it’s hot.
FGB – finally getting bifocals.
HDTRW – how does this remote work?
LMN – let me nap.
WDA – wifi down again.
NMF – need more fiber.
WHTG – what’s hitting the griddy?
That’s all of them. GTG. EBS.