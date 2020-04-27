Remembering Michael Kahoe

Michael Joseph Kahoe was born in Yellow Springs in 1873. He attended Antioch College and then became a catcher for the Montgomery, Ala., baseball club which was then part of the National League. He also played for Cincinnati Reds in 1895, 1899, 1900 and 1902. His best batting average (.254) was in 1902. When he played for St. Louis in the American League, his average was .211. He claimed to have been the first catcher to use shin guards in 1902 but only on an occasional basis. Another catcher gets credit for introducing shin guards in 1907 on a permanent basis.

— Joan Baxter