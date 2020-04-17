Remembering George W. Harper

Harper was born in Ross Township in 1825. His paternal grandfather was John Harper for whom Harper’s Ferry is named. He purchased considerable land in Cedarville Township and constructed a large brick house in the city. He was very successful in his business ventures including the raising of stock. At the age of 18 he made a large and successful cattle drive from Illinois to Pennsylvania. Additionally he was president of the Cedarville Bank for some years and was active in other business activities in Cedarville.

— Joan Baxter