Six options for school facilities

Over the last nine months, a visioning committee comprised of parents, teachers, district staff members, students, business owners, retirees, local leaders, elected officials, and interested citizens committed to meeting once a month to discuss the future of the Xenia Community Schools. The two-pronged approach began with discussions around teaching and learning and eventually moved to discussing the facility conditions of Warner Middle School and Xenia High School.

Their work looked at a variety of different factors from site locations, design of the classroom and school spaces and safety and security needs for school buildings in 2019.

The committee arrived at six different potential options. The options include ideas related to renovations, additions, improvements, and/or replacement of the existing middle and high school buildings. As a result of their work, we would like to get the input and feedback from our broader community on what you think. One of these options will be presented to our Board of Education for approval to place on as a ballot issue for the community to approve within the near future.

On May 16, 2019, we will be holding three listening sessions for anyone who wants to come and hear about these six options. The first session will begin at 9 a.m. at the Board of Education Office. The second and third sessions will both be held at Warner Middle School at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Each of the three sessions will be identical in terms of the information that will be presented. We welcome and would like to hear from as many individuals as possible, so just pick a session that works with your schedule and come tell us what you think. During each one of the sessions you will have an opportunity to hear briefly about our process, understand the specifics of each option and ask questions related to each option.

By Gabriel E. Lofton, PhD

Gabriel Lofton is superintendent of Xenia Community Schools. He can be reached at 937-562-9028.

