Power over death

Mark 15:39. “When the centurion, who was standing right in front of Him, saw the way he breathed His last, he said, “Truly this man was the Son of God!”

It was a sad day! Most of Jesus’ followers had deserted Him and only a few stood around watching in horror as their Lord was dying on a Roman cross. As they tried to piece together the events of the last week they strained to recall all the things He had told them over the past three years. They wanted to make sense of the circumstances, but their grief-filled hearts wouldn’t allow it.

Another man also stood near the cross. He was a hardened centurion who had experienced many gory crucifixions. This was his job and he could recite with ease the way the process would go – just another day, another dollar (or another denarius). But this time something was different!

Suddenly the crowds were startled by a loud cry which drew their averted eyes to the cross where Jesus hung. As they watched in amazement, Jesus cried out in a loud voice, “Father, INTO YOUR HANDS I COMMIT MY SPIRIT.” Having said this he bowed His head and died. Jesus’ followers gasped and dissolved into tears, but the centurion felt a wave of fear strike his heart. He had heard many prisoners begging for the relief of death, but to no avail. Standing right in front of this suffering man, he had watched Him make a decision to die and then accomplish it. His conclusion was, “Truly this man was the Son of God!”

Three days later as Jesus’ disciples were still processing this tragic event, they received news that His body was no longer in the tomb. He had conquered death with resurrected life! The men could hardly believe the messengers – they were women, for goodness sake. But soon Jesus appeared to two of the disciples while they were walking along on their way to the country. Later He came again to the eleven as they were reclining at a table and chastised them for their unbelief and hardness of heart. He then commissioned them to go and tell the story of His life, death, and resurrection, proclaiming the salvation He had come to bring.

What did the disciples and the centurion have in common? They were changed by Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection. They went from unbelief to a proclamation of the truth. This man Jesus had power over death – surely He was the Son of God!

We should be changed by these truths also! Knowing that Christ has power even over death should cause us to trust Him in all the circumstances of our life. Nothing is out of His control. Accept the salvation from sin that Jesus came to bring, trust Him with your life, and go and tell others. Love, Mama

By Sandra Sheridan

Sandra Sheridan is a Midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.

