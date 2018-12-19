Their View

Thanks for hall support

Editor:

We would like to give our sincere thanks to the following individuals, businesses, and organizations for their financial support in promoting our 8th Annual Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Without their support, we would not be able to honor the individual athletes and teams that have so unselfishly contributed, athletically and professionally, to the rich traditions of the Xenia community. It has been our privilege over the years to honor athletes who were academic All-Americans, professionals in the business community, a Teacher of the Year, the Western Regional Director of the Boys and Girls Club of America, individuals selected into the Xenia Endowment Foundation Hall of Honor, career military personnel, and collectively, many individuals who are excellent role models for today’s young athletes.

Thanks again to the following sponsors who not only help us promote our goal of recognizing the Xenia community’s greatest athletes along with their academic and post-athletic career achievements but also enable us to support charitable organizations along with scholarships and school activities:

Added Touch House Cleaning; Dr. Jody W. Ames, DDS; Anderson-Williamson Insurance Agency; Applebee’s Grill and Bar; Beef O’Brady’s; Bourbon Bayou Bistro; Brian Stephan and Associates; Buck & Ear Sports Bar; Buckminn’s D&D Harley-Davidson; Bud’s Automotive Services; Collett Propane; Steve Combs; Dr. David W. Crandall, D.D.S.; Devil Winds Brewery; Docton Animal Clinic; Eichman’s Service; Fisher Fine Homes; Flower Stop; Greene County Youth Activity Fund; Hagler Orthodontics; Harworth Tire and Auto; Home Site Title Agency; Honk N Holler Drive-Thru; Jim Whitt; Just Ink Tees; Kelly Jones Nationwide Insurance Agency; Kitchen Place; LeSourd & Company; Lexus of Dayton; McColaugh Funeral Home; McIlvaine Realtors; Montgomery Insurance and Investments; Muffler Brothers; Narrow Path Plumbing; Neeld Funeral Home; Nick’s Restaurant; Pet Perfection Grooming Salon; R.W. Louderback & Son Plumbing; Security National Bank; Sharrett Family Farms; Stephan & Stephan Law Group; Subby’s; Subway; Tiffany Jewelers; Tony and Janet McIlvaine; Tudor’s Biscuit World; WGC Golf Course; Wichman and Newell Financial Advisors; Xenia Glass and Lock; Xenia Hardball Club; Xenia Roundball Club; Xenia Touchdown Club; and The new Xenia YMCA.

— Greg Cross, athletic hall of fame committee