Remembering Roy King

XENIA — Roy Stevenson King was born in Xenia in 1876. Following his graduation from Xenia Central High he received a degree in mechanical engineering from The Ohio State University. He became the construction foreman for the Aetna Powder Co. and then worked for National Cash Register where he assisted in the erection of an addition to the power plant. He became an instructor in mechanical engineering at the University of Minnesota, The Ohio State University and the University of Arizona before he joined the faculty at Georgia Tech in 1917 as head of the department of engineering.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a resident and long-time historical columnist.

