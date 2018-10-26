Remembering Frances Bradley

XENIA — Miss Frances Bradley loved children and the children loved her. She was an elementary school teacher for forty-two years in the Xenia City Schools. After retirement, she decided she missed teaching full-time and accepted a position at the Faith Community United Methodist Pre-School, a position which lasted another twenty years. She enjoyed reading to the little ones and so for two more years, she went once a week to read to the kindergarten students at Shawnee School. She would select a different type of book each week, so that she could inspire the children to want to learn to read themselves.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

