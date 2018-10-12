Remembering Tom Taggart

XENIA — Born in Ireland in 1856, Tom Taggart came with his family to Xenia when he was five. As a young man his first job was sweeping floors in a local restaurant. When he was of age, he left Xenia and moved to Indianapolis where he managed the restaurant at the Union Station. He became so well known in the city, he served three terms as Mayor. Moving further south, he acquired the 600 room French Lick Hotel. His management of the hotel was legendary. He remembered the names of each of his employees and held a firm hand as manager. He was later elected to the Senate and then became the head of the Democratic National Committee.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

