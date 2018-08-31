Remembering Pucksinwa

XENIA — Pucksinwa, father of Tecumseh, was a Shawnee warrior who was often leading his fellow Shawnee into battle. He was one of the more prominent members of the tribe. In 1749 he helped to execute a deed to the Penns, conveying the land between the Delaware and Susquehanna Rivers, north of the Blue Mountains and south of Wyoming (not the state). He brought his family to Ohio in 1758. At the Battle of Kanawha (Point Pleasant) he led his warriors into battle, but lost his life.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is long-time historical columnist and resident.

