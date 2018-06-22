Remembering JF Orr

XENIA — J.F. Orr learned the rope-making business as an employee of the Field Cordage Company in Xenia and later at the National Cordage Company. In 1895 he accepted a position with Hooven and Allison Cordage, but left the company in 1903 to become the Xenia Postmaster. At the same time, he continued as secretary and director of Hooven and Allison. He became part owner of the newspaper, writing editorials about the history of the area. When in 1916, Hooven and Allison began operations in North Kansas City, he moved there to manage that plant; a position he held for eight years.

Joan Baxter is history columnist and local resident.

