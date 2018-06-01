Remembring Dorothy Tidd

CEDARVILLE — Dorothy Andrews Tidd, born in 196 in Cedarville, lived in Greene County her entire life She was a secretary for the Greene County Lumber Company for some years, before working for Greene County and later secretary at Xenia City Hall. She was also the secretary of the Xenia Grange. She was an active volunteer in many fields, including the Greene County Historical Society where her charm and wit were welcomed by all who met her.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a Greene County resident and long-time historical columnist.

