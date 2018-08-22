2018 Ohio State Fair Results

Anna Kowal, Companion Animal, Outstanding

Hunter Richards, Companion Animal, Outstanding

Kathryn Cotellesso, Dog Show-Agility Jumpers On Leash, Gold

Michelle Goessl,Dog Show-Agility Jumpers On Leash, Gold

River Demmy-Stover, Dog Show-Agility Mad-Shape-Dash Level 1, Gold

Kathryn Cotellesso, Dog Show-Agility Mad-Shape-Dash On Leash, Gold

Michelle Goessl, Dog Show-Agility Mad-Shape-Dash On Leash, Gold

River Demmy-Stover, Dog Show-Agility Standard Level 1, Gold

Michelle Goessl, Dog Show-Agility Standard On Leash, Gold

Kathryn Cotellesso, Dog Show-Beginner Novice A, 15th place

Rylee Mitchell-Wolfe, Dog Show-Beginner Novice A, 6th place

Kathryn Cotellesso, Dog Show-Rally Novice A, 8th place

Rylee Mitchell-Wolfe, Dog Show-Rally Novice A, 5th place

Kathryn Cotellesso, Dog Show-Showmanship Jr A, 9th place

River Demmy-Stover, Dog Show-You and Your Dog Jr, 15th place

Chaya Gammon, Focus on Photography, Outstanding

Guinivere Bishop, Getting Started in Art, Outstanding

Colten Doggett, Knot Just Knots, Jr., Outstanding

River Demmy-Stover, Robotics 1: with EV3, Outstanding

Kevin Cotellesso, Robotics Master, Outstanding

Dylan Leeds, Senior Tractor Division, Outstanding

Michelle Goessl, You and Your Dog, Outstanding