2018 Ohio State Fair Results

Anna Kowal, Companion Animal, Outstanding
Hunter Richards, Companion Animal, Outstanding
Kathryn Cotellesso, Dog Show-Agility Jumpers On Leash, Gold
Michelle Goessl,Dog Show-Agility Jumpers On Leash, Gold
River Demmy-Stover, Dog Show-Agility Mad-Shape-Dash Level 1, Gold
Kathryn Cotellesso, Dog Show-Agility Mad-Shape-Dash On Leash, Gold
Michelle Goessl, Dog Show-Agility Mad-Shape-Dash On Leash, Gold
River Demmy-Stover, Dog Show-Agility Standard Level 1, Gold
Michelle Goessl, Dog Show-Agility Standard On Leash, Gold
Kathryn Cotellesso, Dog Show-Beginner Novice A, 15th place
Rylee Mitchell-Wolfe, Dog Show-Beginner Novice A, 6th place
Kathryn Cotellesso, Dog Show-Rally Novice A, 8th place
Rylee Mitchell-Wolfe, Dog Show-Rally Novice A, 5th place
Kathryn Cotellesso, Dog Show-Showmanship Jr A, 9th place
River Demmy-Stover, Dog Show-You and Your Dog Jr, 15th place
Chaya Gammon, Focus on Photography, Outstanding
Guinivere Bishop, Getting Started in Art, Outstanding
Colten Doggett, Knot Just Knots, Jr., Outstanding
River Demmy-Stover, Robotics 1: with EV3, Outstanding
Kevin Cotellesso, Robotics Master, Outstanding
Dylan Leeds, Senior Tractor Division, Outstanding
Michelle Goessl, You and Your Dog, Outstanding