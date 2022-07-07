“When he (Jesus) was at the table with them, he took bread, gave thanks, broke it and began to give it to them. Then their eyes were opened and they recognized him, and he disappeared from their sight. They asked each other, ‘Were not our hearts burning within us while he talked with us on the road and opened the Scriptures to us?’” (Luke 24:30-32)

Wow! What just happened? Everything came into focus for the two disciples on their way to Emmaus. Jesus’ presence, though unrecognized, was working in their hearts for faith. His word (the Word) burned in their hearts by His presence. Then in the breaking of the bread, their memory was triggered, and their eyes opened to see Jesus. Here was the awesome display of the future of those who come to faith in Jesus.

Wow! In the same way Jesus is revealed to us as the written Word is caused to burn within us by the power of the Holy Spirit to bring us to faith. It is the fire of God that brings us to a saving faith and trust in Jesus. It is the burning of that Word that comes to us and does not return without accomplishing its mission. Our eyes are opened by God’s direct interaction with us in His Word. What power is this? We see Jesus! Alleluia!

Heavenly Father, Your coming to us is dramatic. It is literally eye opening. You bring us to see Your Son through the means of Your Word, and the burning of the Holy Spirit, for faith. It is all of You! Praise You!

Thank You, Jesus!

Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

