When the job is hard, think of the money

Titus 2:13-14 “…looking for the blessed hope and the appearing of the glory of our great God and Savior, Christ Jesus, who gave Himself for us to redeem us from every lawless deed, and to purify for Himself a people for His own possessions, zealous for good deeds.”

When faced with difficult tasks, it is always helpful to look past the hardship and focus on the benefit to come.

When I was growing up, Grandma would console me when I didn’t want to face an unpleasant, but paying, job by saying, “Just think of the money!” By saying this she was encouraging me to move past the unpleasantness of the task at hand by keeping my reward in mind. Focusing on the wages was a great motivation to get moving and finish what I needed to do.

Living in a fallen world is not easy for those who are trying to live God’s way. There are many distractions from godly living and opponents who would like to discredit and cause us to stumble. Paul encouraged Titus to show himself an example of good deeds despite the surrounding evil. He was to be pure in doctrine, dignified, and sound of speech. Those Christians who were slaves were to obey their masters with servant hearts and honest actions. By living out their beliefs in God before their masters, their lives would highlight God’s message of salvation.

These directives were not easy to accomplish. It is often hard to behave appropriately when you are not being treated fairly. But Paul reminded Titus and the other believers to “[look] for the blessed hope and the appearing of the glory of [their] great God and Savior, Christ Jesus.” Despite all they would endure, there was a better day coming. The Lord Jesus, Who had given Himself to redeem and purify His people, would come back again to get them. He was preparing a place for them in heaven that would make everything they experienced on this earth grow dim. Focusing on this joy to come would help His children to be zealous for good deeds despite their circumstances.

This remains an encouragement for us today. We are living in very difficult times. The consequences of sin swirl around us like ripples in a pool of water. How can we continue to move forward with joy in unpleasant circumstances? Grandma would say, “Think of the money! But God says to think of the reward that awaits us — “the blessed hope and appearing of the glory of our great God and Savior, Christ Jesus.”

Love,

Mama

Sandra Sheridan is a midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.

