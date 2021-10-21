Knowing eternal life

“Now this is eternal life: that they may know you, the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom you have sent.” (John 17:3)

Jesus is talking to God, the Father, in this prayer. He is praying for His followers, that they might be secure in knowing the Father and eternal life. We notice from Scripture that the Holy Spirit is all about revealing Jesus. Jesus is all about revealing the Father. This prayer shows just how much Jesus does love humankind. He always lived for the future. His focus was on life beyond this one. Obviously, He knew the future because He came from it. We know that future through Him. He is the Way, Truth and Life to the Father and Eternity.

Jesus still intercedes for us. He still looks to the future for us. He is all about us joining Him in the Heavenly realm. What a glorious blessing to know that the Savior who brings us into Eternal life, keeps us in that gift. We know the Father through Jesus and the working of the Holy Spirit. The future is ours as a gift because of our trust in Jesus.

Heavenly Father, thank You for Jesus who has brought us to know You. Thank You for the Holy Spirit who has brought us to know Jesus. Your gift of eternal life to us is amazing to behold. We look forward to the future. We look ahead because You are there.

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

