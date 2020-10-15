Your vote matters

“Yours, O Lord, is the greatness and the power and the glory and the victory and the majesty, indeed everything that is in the heavens and the earth; Yours is the dominion, O Lord, and You exalt Yourself as head over all.” 1 Chronicles 29:11

Every two years United States senators are elected to office. Every four years America chooses a president. Every six years our country chooses our congressmen. Voting for our elected officials is one of the great privileges we have as citizens of this special country. It is a process like none other in the world or the history of the world.

I recall as a middle school student attending the inauguration of President Ronald Reagan in 1981. In his inaugural speech he said, “This every four-year ceremony we accept as normal, is nothing short of a miracle.”

God has chosen to place you and me in a country of freedom where our vote matters. Your prayerful input is important to the political process of choosing a person for his or her elected office. Then, possibly even more important, your prayers for them will move the heart of God to continue to act and show mercy on our nation.

There are at least three principles to consider:

First, God is in control of all leaders in this world. Proverbs 21:1 says, “The king’s heart is like channels of water in the hand of the Lord; He turns it wherever He wishes.” Men and women who lead countries and government may believe they are autonomous and all-powerful at times. However, in spite of how it may appear, God is completely in control.

Second, you and I can trust God with elections and in every situation in our lives. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.” (Proverbs 3:5) When we choose a president or any elected official, we should not place our hope in him or her as some type of savior. God is to be the one we place our trust and hope in and not man.

Third, God uses even ungodly leaders for his own purposes. This is not to make a judgment on any candidate’s relationship with God. It is simply to state a general principle in scripture. One such example was Artaxerxes I of Persia. Although he did not follow the one true God of Israel, he allowed men like Ezra and Nehemiah to leave Babylon to rebuild Jerusalem.

In light of these truths, is it really important for us to vote? One of the other great principles of scripture is that God has chosen to use us to accomplish his purposes. Why is something not happening that you think should be happening? It may be because you (or someone else) has not stepped up to do it. God wants to use you in the political process. Make your voice count.

William “Carey” Northington

William “Carey” Northington of One Master Ministries in Xenia may be contacted at OneMaster.org.

