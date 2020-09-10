“Jesus replied, ‘You are in error because you do not know the Scriptures or the power of God. At the resurrection people will neither marry nor be given in marriage; they will be like the angels in heaven.’ ” (Matthew 22:29-30)

OK, who knows the Scriptures well enough to understand this? Certainly, we do know the power of God to do extraordinary things. That is the case with us after death. It was done with Jesus, with His glorified body, and it will be done with us also. Will we be angels? No, but we will be “like” angels. What does that mean? It means eternal life for one. We will be with our God like they are for eternity. Beyond that we know that relationships will be formed but without the sinfulness of the human body and the need to procreate. Yes, heaven will be different but also better. We simply know not the details.

Stepping into eternity takes faith. The Scriptures help us understand one thing and that is that it will be OK as we trust Jesus. Without Him is another story but with Him we are secure for all time. The relationship of marriage is indeed a wonderful blessing of this life. Yet, it simply will not be in the next. We will experience a new richness of life in eternity. We won’t be looking back but living in the new present which is forever. And what that will be is still God’s secret.

Heavenly Father, what a surprise You have awaiting us beyond this life. We cannot comprehend it, but we trust You for it. You only have the best prepared for us. We know this because You sent Your best, Jesus, to make the way. Glory to Your Holy Name for what You have waiting for us.

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/09/web1_Forsberg-1.jpg

Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.