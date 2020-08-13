Receiving in prayer

“Jesus replied, ‘I tell you the truth, if you have faith and do not doubt, not only can you do what was done to the fig tree, but also you can say to this mountain, “Go, throw yourself into the sea,” and it will be done. If you believe, you will receive whatever you ask for in prayer.’ ” (Matthew 21:21-22)

Jesus had cursed a fig tree and the disciples witnessed that it had withered. We would expect nothing less from Jesus, but what about His followers? We are not Jesus. We are not followers with perfect faith in our God. How can we even know when we might have the faith needed to level a mountain? One thing is clear here. Any such miracle will never be because of us. It will only be because of our God. He is the only one with the power behind any faith to accomplishing such things. And yet with that said we may become His instruments for such power to be dispensed at any time. His presence within us will be the deciding factor.

We have faith or we would not call ourselves Christians. At least that is the idea. Yet, our faith varies from individual to individual according to our relationship with Jesus. That may affect our prayers being answered and yet, maybe not. We must remember that God is still in control. Our desire is that our prayers be answered only when they are within His will. For that to happen they will need to be expressions of our desire for a closer relationship with our Creator through Jesus. As Jesus taught us, our greatest desire is, “Thy will be done.” Yes, especially with us. Amen.

Heavenly Father, may Your will be done through us. We are imperfect vessels for Your will, we acknowledge. Our faith may be a 1 out of 10. Yet, in that state of weak faith we can still do Your will. May Your Spirit be stirred up within us that it be so.

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

