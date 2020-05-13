For His sake

“And everyone who has left houses or brothers or sisters or father or mother or children or fields for my sake will receive a hundred times as much and will inherit eternal life” (Matthew 19:29)

What is most important in our life? For many it is family, friends or things. Jesus makes it clear that it is He who is most important. He is the one who holds meaningful life in His hands. He is the one who holds eternal life in His hands. Our life must be all about Him. He must be first and foremost. There is no exception. This does not alienate us from others that we love but it does put them in their proper place, behind Jesus.

Admittedly, it is hard to love our God, whom we cannot see, more than family, friends and things that we can. Family and friends, and even things, draw our special love and attention. This is not bad. These are the blessings of this life but they don’t come close to Jesus. He is high above all and we must acknowledge that and live our life accordingly. He is our All in All, making all the other blessings of life meaningful. Putting Him first will find all other things falling into their proper place of blessing, and we will be glad.

Heavenly Father, blessed be Jesus! He is our life and our salvation. He is first in our life and brings everything else into perspective. Blessing upon blessing follow in our life as we build our life on Him. And we will dwell with You forever.

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

