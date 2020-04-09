One dies for all

“Then one of them, named Caiaphas, who was high priest that year, spoke up, ‘You know nothing at all! You do not realize that it is better for you that one man die for the people than that the whole nation perish.’ ” (John 11:49-50)

This prophecy uttered by the High Priest, Caiaphas, would be one that would come true in Jesus death on the Cross. Jesus’ death would go far beyond Caiaphas’ belief that the nation of Israel would escape punishment from the Roman governor if Jesus is done away with, thus avoiding a revolt by His followers. Caiaphas would save his little kingdom of power while Jesus would establish His Eternal Kingdom of God. Caiaphas was right, but in a very small way, compared to the vastness of God’s sacrificial plan to save the whole world.

Do we get stuck thinking about worldly things? Are we like Caiaphas in seeking to secure ourselves here? Is this life all that matters to us? Jesus came to open the Kingdom of Heaven to all who would believe in Him. He came to make God’s realm available to us. Have we accepted that in our hearts? Do we know that in saving the whole world, Jesus saved us? Yes, it was better that the One die for us. Alleluia!

Heavenly Father, our security is in You alone. There is no stopping You in Your working out Your will for our lives. Continue Your will to Your glory. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

