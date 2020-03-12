I know you, Jesus

“Lord,” Martha said to Jesus, “If you had been here, my brother would not have died. But I know that even now God will give you whatever you ask.” (John 11:21-22)

Martha sometimes gets a bad rap because she was the busy bee serving Jesus a meal while her sister, Mary, sat at His feet learning. And yet, when we see this verse we are amazed at her faith. It is perfect. She has no hesitation in trusting Jesus with the very life of her brother Lazarus who has died. She knows Jesus has the power for anything and death does not scare her. Indeed, death will be conquered for Lazarus for the near future, but the real victory over death will be by Jesus at the Cross for all who put their trust in Him.

We marvel at these saints of old and their faith. They didn’t have the whole picture, as we do, but they still knew that trusting Jesus was the answer to their every need. That has not changed. He is still the answer to every situation and need that we have. All we need do is trust Him and we will be as amazed as were Martha and Mary at the raising of Lazarus from the dead. His presence will bring us healing and goodness also.

Heavenly Father, faith like Martha had is wonderful to behold. Give us Your Spirit for such faith in Your Son. He is the Answer for our every need. We need more of His presence in our lives. Let it be so. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

By Pastor Robert Forsberg Contributing columnist

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

