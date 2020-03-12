Area Religion Digest

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Yellow Springs

YELLOW SPRINGS — Program for March 15:

10:30 a.m. — “Activism in an Age of ‘Howdy Modi’ and ‘Namaste Trump.’ ” Supama Bhaskaran is a cultural anthropologist and former faculty member and director of the women’s studies program at Antioch College. She is currently a visiting scholar at the Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity, as well as visiting faculty in the women’s gender and sexuality studies program at The Ohio State University. She will highlight the contemporary and connected political developments in the world’s largest (India) and oldest (U.S.) democracies. The impact of these developments on women and how they engage with the political forces will be examined as well.

11:45 a.m.: Coffee, tea, and conversation.

12 p.m.: Executive board meeting with the first 15 minutes reserved for questions and comments.

Beaver UMC to host Chicken & Noodle dinne

BEAVERCREEK — Beaver United Church of Christ will host a Chicken & Noodle dinner on Saturday, March 14 from 11 am until 7 pm. This is the same recipe that was served for many years at the church’s booth at the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival. The cost is $10 and includes chicken and noodles, two side dishes, bread, dessert, and drink. The location is 1960 Dayton Xenia Rd, the white church next to the historic cemetery. Please come to the back entrance and go downstairs to the fellowship room. We hope to see you there.

Sheridan to speak at Faith UMC

XENIA — Sandra Sheridan will be the guest speaker at the Faith Community United Methodist Women’s Annual Prayer Breakfast to be held on Saturday, March 14 beginning at 9:30 AM in Fellowship Hall of Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Drive in Xenia. Ms. Sheridan is a weekly columnist for the Xenia Gazette and writes a blog entitled Verses From Mama. She is also a wife, mother, Realtor, and office manager for Sheridan and Associates (auctioneers, real estate brokers, and appraisers). Tickets are $6 each and can be purchased from any Faith Community UMW member or from the church office at 100 Country Club Drive, Monday through Thursday, from 10 AM to 2 PM. Ticket sales close on Monday, March 9. For more information please call 937-562-3063.

Free items

XENIA — Calvary Baptist Church will share free clothes and household items with anyone who can use them on Friday, March 20, from 9:30 am until 4:30 pm at 1601 W. Second St., Xenia. Call 937 372 3841 for more information.

Byron Church to host chili dinner

FAIRBORN — The Byron Church located at 3230 Trebein Road will host a community chili dinner on March 14 from 4-6 p.m. The dinner is free and open to the community. For more information call (937) 623-6507.

Clothing Closet

XENIA — Christ Episcopal Church has a free clothing and miscellaneous item giveaway every Tuesday (unless Xenia Community Schools are closed due to weather). The event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 68 E. Church Street. Prayer requests are accepted.

ENGAGE

BEAVERCREEK — The youth group ENGAGE meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Beavercreek Baptist Church, 3511 Dayton-Xenia Road. The group is for grade 6-12.

Breakfast Club

BELLBROOK — The BellHOP Cafe hosts BHS Breakfast Club the first Thursday of each month.

The BHS Breakfast Club is co-sponsored by the Bellbrook Sugarcreek Ministerial Association and BellHOP Cafe to support the high school age youth in the community.

Community Dinners

XENIA — The Arrowbrook Southern Baptist Church, 1124 Upper Bellbrook Road, will host a free meal 6-8 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month. Please check the church Facebook page www.facebook.com/arrowbrookbaptist/to confirm dates and times each month.

Clothing closet open

FAIRBORN — First Church of God Tabernacle, 1635 Montgomery Ave., is inviting community members to come to its free women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing closet at the church. It is open 4-6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the third Saturday of each month.

Free clothing offered

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn United Methodist Church continues its ministry of the free clothing store, The Family Closet, located at Fairborn United Methodist Church, 100 N. Broad St. The Family Closet accepts donations but officials ask that items are not stained or ripped and do not come from homes in which cats or smoking was present due to allergies.

The hours of operation for The Family Closet are 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9–11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. Call the church at 937-878-5042 before holidays to make sure it is open. All clothing is donated whether it is used or new. Anyone needing clothing is welcome to come.

Send us upcoming and ongoing church events to run in our religion digest. Send them as soon as possible so they have a chance to run more than once. Provide your news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. This event list runs weekly.

