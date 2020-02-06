Only one master

“No servant can serve two masters. Either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and Money.” (Luke 16:13)

Jesus calls His followers to be servants. Being a servant of Jesus will come into conflict with the world. The world has its own gods who wish to be served and chief among them is money. Money is one of the best tests of the sincerity of a follower of Jesus. What will a follower do with it? There is nothing wrong with money itself. It is what is done with it and how it is treated in one’s life that Jesus emphasizes. Money will always want to be king of the mountain. Jesus will always drive that king into the valley to be used by Him in the world.

We all have things and money to buy them. This is not bad in itself. The Christian will, however, have the continued prodding of the Holy Spirit to use those things and money to further the Kingdom of God. Money and things will not be a god to the Christian but tools to be used to help spread the Good News of Jesus so that the world may know Him. The follower of Jesus will serve Him only and use worldly resources in that process. The more we are blessed the more we can be a blessing.

Heavenly Father, we ask Your blessing to work through us to the world. We are eternally grateful for Your loving us and wish to become better at passing our thanksgiving on to others. Help us drive any gods of money or things off their thrones and into the world to serve to Your glory. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

By Pastor Robert Forsberg Contributing columnist

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

