Area Religion Digest

Hawker UCC to host lasagna dinner

BEAVERCREEK — Hawker United Church of Christ’s President’s Club is hosting their 8th Annual Lasagna Dinner February 8 from 5-7 p.m. Hawker UCC is located at 1617 N. Longview St. in Beavercreek. Proceeds will benefit The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James). The OSUCC-James supports leading edge research, clinical trials and technology to accomplish their mission to create a cancer-free world.

The menu is Meat or Vegetarian lasagna, salad, bread stick, dessert, and beverage. A children’s meal of a hot dog, mac & cheese and applesauce may be substituted. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 5 – 12 and free for children 4 and under. Adult tickets will be $1 more at the door on day of event. Tickets may be purchased on Sunday mornings following the worship service or at the church office Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additional information may be found by calling the church office at 937-426-0973 or visit our website at www.hawkerucc.org.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Yellow Springs

YELLOW SPRINGS — Programs for Sunday, February 9:

10:30 AM: “On the Rise” Debbie Mc Cullough has been working with at-risk youth for 18 years, focusing on social, employment, and life skills. Youth of 10 to 14 years of age participate in a program at her farm near Springfield. This year-round program serves 15 boys and 15 girls. Another 15 high school youth attend in Springfield. You are invited to come and learn about the work that Debbie loves.

11:45: Snacks and conversation.

12:00: Executive Board meeting in which the first 15 minutes are for comments or questions from members and friends.

Clothing Closet

XENIA — Christ Episcopal Church has a free clothing and miscellaneous item giveaway every Tuesday (unless Xenia Community Schools are closed due to weather). The event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 68 E. Church Street. Prayer requests are accepted.

ENGAGE

BEAVERCREEK — The youth group ENGAGE meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Beavercreek Baptist Church, 3511 Dayton-Xenia Road. The group is for grade 6-12.

Breakfast Club

BELLBROOK — The BellHOP Cafe hosts BHS Breakfast Club the first Thursday of each month.

The BHS Breakfast Club is co-sponsored by the Bellbrook Sugarcreek Ministerial Association and BellHOP Cafe to support the high school age youth in the community.

Community Dinners

XENIA — The Arrowbrook Southern Baptist Church, 1124 Upper Bellbrook Road, will host a free meal 6-8 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month. Please check the church Facebook page www.facebook.com/arrowbrookbaptist/to confirm dates and times each month.

Clothing closet open

FAIRBORN — First Church of God Tabernacle, 1635 Montgomery Ave., is inviting community members to come to its free women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing closet at the church. It is open 4-6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the third Saturday of each month.

Free clothing offered

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn United Methodist Church continues its ministry of the free clothing store, The Family Closet, located at Fairborn United Methodist Church, 100 N. Broad St. The Family Closet accepts donations but officials ask that items are not stained or ripped and do not come from homes in which cats or smoking was present due to allergies.

The hours of operation for The Family Closet are 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9–11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. Call the church at 937-878-5042 before holidays to make sure it is open. All clothing is donated whether it is used or new. Anyone needing clothing is welcome to come.

Send us upcoming and ongoing church events to run in our religion digest. Send them as soon as possible so they have a chance to run more than once. Provide your news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. This event list runs weekly.

