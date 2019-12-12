What Hallmark Christmas movies don’t tell you

Isaiah 55:8 “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,” declares the Lord.

What does the Christmas season bring to mind? For some it might be the perfect tree, lights, decorations, fancy cookies, caroling, and the giving and receiving of gifts. But of course, you must also mention the numerous Hallmark Christmas movies. Over the years these G-rated films have portrayed basically the same plot in abundant ways using different protagonists and various twists to shake things up. Usually in the end the hero and heroine choose to follow their dreams, finding true love and the “perfect” life as a reward. But what do these Christmas movies not tell you?

Life doesn’t always work out with a Hallmark perfect ending. The guy doesn’t always get the girl. The broken angel doesn’t always end up in the hands of the one who lost it. The spurned older gentleman doesn’t always relent and finish the beautiful Christmas tree topper in time for the display. And the Christmas tree doesn’t always light on cue to awe the crowds and make the event planners look good.

We don’t live in a cookie cutter world where everything falls into place just as we dreamed. We cannot understand why many things happen as they do. This is because our ideas, goals, and understanding are limited, and we can’t see beyond our immediate circumstances.

But for the Christian even the messy parts of life have a purpose. Our heavenly Father has thoughts and ways that are beyond our thoughts and our ways. He sees the bigger picture and always has our best at heart.

He allows the difficult parts of life to draw us closer to Himself and to encourage us to leave unproductive habits and sinful lifestyles behind. These trials also allow us to identify with other hurting people in a better understanding of how to help them through their difficulties. And sometimes we don’t realize our greatest personal dreams in life because God’s dreams for us are so much bigger.

I hope this year you can relish the joy of the Christmas season and maybe even watch one or two good wholesome films. But don’t be fooled or discouraged by the things these Hallmark Christmas movies don’t tell you.

Life doesn’t always turn out perfectly just because of the lights, decorations, and beauty of the Christmas season. But as a child of God, you don’t need to fear an unpredictable ending of your story. Even in the trials and disappointments of life, God’s ways and thoughts are better and higher than yours and mine could ever be. And some day when you get to heaven, you will view the final product of your life and finally understand the happy ending God had in store for you all along!

Love,

Mama

Sandra Sheridan is a midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.

