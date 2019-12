Area Religion Digest

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Yellow Springs

YELLOW SPRINGS — Programs for Sunday, December 15:

10:30 AM: “Winter Solstice is the Reason for the Season”

There is a universality behind all the holidays that cluster in the latter half of December. Together we’ll explore the celebration of the Winter Solstice and what it could mean for us as we navigate the holiday season. Our speaker is Rev. Joel Tishken who holds a Ph.D. in History from the University of Texas and has taught at universities in Texas, Georgia, and Washington. He received a Master of Divinity degree from Earlham School of Religion and is currently a candidate for a UUA ministerial fellowship. He recently served as a sabbatical minister for the UU Church of Muncie, Indiana.

11:45 Snacks and social time. Please join us for further discussion and chatting.

SAVE this date: Sunday, Dec. 22, at our fellowship building—10:30 AM “A Musical Celebration of the Holiday Season” Please plan to join us.

Hawker Church’s Annual Cookie Walk

BEAVERCREEK — Hawker United Church of Christ, 1617 N. Longview St . in Beavercreek is holding its annual Cookie Walk on December 14, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM.

Delicious homemade cookies and candies will be available with dozens of different types to choose from. Fill your box with any cookies you want, for $8.00 per pound or homemade candies for $9.00 per pound. All proceeds benefit the church’s ministries. For more information about Hawker Church visit our website: https://www.hawkerucc.org or email our office at: office@hawkerucc.org

Clothing Closet

XENIA — Christ Episcopal Church has a free clothing and miscellaneous item giveaway every Tuesday (unless Xenia Community Schools are closed due to weather). The event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 68 E. Church Street. Prayer requests are accepted.

ENGAGE

BEAVERCREEK — The youth group ENGAGE meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Beavercreek Baptist Church, 3511 Dayton-Xenia Road. The group is for grade 6-12.

Breakfast Club

BELLBROOK — The BellHOP Cafe hosts BHS Breakfast Club the first Thursday of each month.

The BHS Breakfast Club is co-sponsored by the Bellbrook Sugarcreek Ministerial Association and BellHOP Cafe to support the high school age youth in the community.

Community Dinners

XENIA — The Arrowbrook Southern Baptist Church, 1124 Upper Bellbrook Road, will host a free meal 6-8 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month. Please check the church Facebook page www.facebook.com/arrowbrookbaptist/to confirm dates and times each month.

Clothing closet open

FAIRBORN — First Church of God Tabernacle, 1635 Montgomery Ave., is inviting community members to come to its free women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing closet at the church. It is open 4-6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the third Saturday of each month.

Free clothing offered

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn United Methodist Church continues its ministry of the free clothing store, The Family Closet, located at Fairborn United Methodist Church, 100 N. Broad St. The Family Closet accepts donations but officials ask that items are not stained or ripped and do not come from homes in which cats or smoking was present due to allergies.

The hours of operation for The Family Closet are 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9-11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. Call the church at 937-878-5042 before holidays to make sure it is open. All clothing is donated whether it is used or new. Anyone needing clothing is welcome to come.

Send us upcoming and ongoing church events to run in our religion digest. Send them as soon as possible so they have a chance to run more than once. Provide your news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. This event list runs weekly.

Send us upcoming and ongoing church events to run in our religion digest. Send them as soon as possible so they have a chance to run more than once. Provide your news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. This event list runs weekly.