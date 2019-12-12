Out or in?

“There will be weeping there, and gnashing of teeth, when you see Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and all the prophets in the kingdom of God, but you yourselves thrown out.” (Luke 13:28)

This isn’t fair! God loves everyone and He will save everyone! So says much of the world. The only problem is that this idea was created in the imaginations of humankind and not in the mind of God. God has declared how things will be whether we like them or not. His will shall be done and that means that there are those who are not going to get into His Eternal Kingdom because they refuse to confess Him and His Son. Why should they be let in if they don’t want to be part of His Forever Family? God knows who are His and appreciate what He has done for them in sending His Son as the final sacrifice for their sin. Actually, what God has done for His rebellious people is more than fair. It is Grace.

Not all we learn about our God is easy to accept. Some of it doesn’t make sense because our minds cannot comprehend the things of God. All we can do is bow to Him and His Word as the supreme authority for our life. Maybe He will give us understanding and maybe He won’t. Either way we bow in obedience to His will. His love covers all and we know being His is all that matters.

Heavenly Father, Your desire is for all to be saved. That is our desire also but we know that there are those who oppose You, who will be lost. There is no place in Your Kingdom for their rebellion. You have another place prepared for them. Thank You for our place with You and help us share with others that they can be with You also if they confess Your Son, Jesus. In His name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

