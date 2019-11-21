God – Jesus

“We are not stoning you for any of these,” replied the Jews, “but for blasphemy, because you, a mere man, claim to be God.” (John 10:33)

The Jews took their faith seriously, even to the point of killing anyone who might imply they were God. This Jesus did. We find the truth of His deity by the testimony of those who wanted to kill Him. Jesus had done many signs and wonders that proclaimed who He was and yet the religious leaders were blind to them. We wonder if the religious leaders really wanted the Messiah to appear. Would it be too much of a disruption to their power and lifestyle? None the less, Jesus, the Son of God, stands before them.

There are still today those who would stone Jesus. They are not the Jewish religious leaders but the world that stands opposed to His truth. The world has its own claim on god and wishes to follow its own imaginations. As followers of Jesus we are not surprised that He will still be attacked and marginalized. Indeed, we His followers, many times suffer the same fate. Yet, even with that, we persevere to share with the world the only hope it has – Jesus, the Christ, their Savior and Lord.

Heavenly Father, thank You for sending Your Son, who is Himself God, along with You and the Holy Spirit. Help us stand as He did, lifting Him up for the world to see that they might see their Hope for life now and into eternity. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg Contributing columnist

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

