Area Religion Digest

Unitarian Universalist program

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Yellow Springs will present “Sanctuary—A Sacred Tradition” beginning 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 4. Speaker Pat Dewees is a member of the Yellow Springs friends meeting and clerk of its peace and social justice committee. Most of the undocumented immigrants in Ohio have lived in the area for decades and had jobs and families here. Hundreds have now been detained in a private for-profit prison in Youngstown, five are living in public sanctuaries and more are in undisclosed locations. The speaker asks, “Can our village be a safe space, and what actions are possible?”

The “Building your own Theology” discussion group meets at 9”15, while choir practice is scheduled for 9:45. A potluck lunch, in which attendees are invited to bring a dish to share, stay, eat and chat, will take place at 11:45 followed by a program committee meeting starting at 12:15 p.m.

St. Luke Christmas Bazaar

BEAVERCREEK — The annual St Luke Christmas Bazaar will feature homemade baked goods and candy, handcrafted goods, holiday decorations, used books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles and games, as well as music, entertainment, food and Santa Claus. The event will take place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18 at St. Luke School, 1442 N. Fairfield Road.

Holiday bazaar

BEAVERCREEK — St. Andrew United Methodist Church will host its annual holiday bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at the church, 350 N. Fairfield Road. There will be holiday crafts, jewelry, clothing, toys, CDs, books, sweet treats and much more. In addition pictures with Santa will be taken and homemade pies available. Proceeds benefit the community.

Holiday bazaar

FAIRBORN — Byron Church Ladies Guild will host a Christmas bazaar 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at the church, 3230 Trebein Road. There will be handcrafted items, baked goods, fudge and lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dinner and bazaar

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook Presbyterian Church will host an old fashioned ham and bean dinner, bazaar and bake sale 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 at the church, 72 W. Franklin St. Cost is $7 adults, $4 children.

ENGAGE

BEAVERCREEK — The youth group ENGAGE meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Beavercreek Baptist Church, 3511 Dayton-Xenia Road. The group is for grade 6-12.

Breakfast Club

BELLBROOK — The BellHOP Cafe hosts BHS Breakfast Club the first Thursday of each month.

The BHS Breakfast Club is co-sponsored by the Bellbrook Sugarcreek Ministerial Association and BellHOP Cafe to support the high school age youth in the community.

Community Dinners

XENIA — The Arrowbrook Southern Baptist Church, 1124 Upper Bellbrook Road, will host a free meal 6-8 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month. Please check the church Facebook page www.facebook.com/arrowbrookbaptist/to confirm dates and times each month.

Clothing closet open

FAIRBORN — First Church of God Tabernacle, 1635 Montgomery Ave., is inviting community members to come to its free women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing closet at the church. It is open 4-6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the third Saturday of each month.

Free clothing offered

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn United Methodist Church continues its ministry of the free clothing store, The Family Closet, located at Fairborn United Methodist Church, 100 N. Broad St. The Family Closet accepts donations but officials ask that items are not stained or ripped and do not come from homes in which cats or smoking was present due to allergies.

The hours of operation for The Family Closet are 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9–11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. Call the church at 937-878-5042 before holidays to make sure it is open. All clothing is donated whether it is used or new. Anyone needing clothing is welcome to come.

Send us upcoming and ongoing church events to run in our religion digest. Send them as soon as possible so they have a chance to run more than once. Provide your news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. This event list runs weekly.

