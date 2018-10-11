Area Religion Digest

Financial workshop

XENIA — Xenia Nazarene Church will be hosting Ramsey’s Financial Peach University workshop 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 14 at the church, 1204 W. Second St. Go to www.fpu.com/1073890 for more information or to register. The workshop provides famlies with practical tools for financial success for nine weeks.

Sharrett to speak

XENIA — Dr. Kevin Sharrett, locally known physician and Greene County coroner, will be speaking at the Memorial United Presbyterian Church. The service begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 14 and is located at 343 W. Ankeney Mill Road across from the Greene County fairgrounds. All are welcome to attend.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship program

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Yellow Springs will present “Mass Incarceration by a Thousand Cuts: Ohio’s Statehouse-to-Prison Pipeline” beginning 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 14. Ebony Speakes-Hall of the Ohio ACLU will explain how Ohio’s legislators of both parties introduce laws that create new crimes or extend the scope of existing laws to lengthen sentences. This practice of ceaselessly inventing new crimes and longer sentences causes the tide of imprisonment to rise. Also the profits of business interests are a motivator for jailing Ohio citizens for long terms.

Choir practice is scheduled for 9:45 a.m.; snacks and conversation will take place after the program at 11:45 a.m. while an executive board meeting will follow with the first 15 minutes set aside for questions and comments from non-board members.

Holiday bazaar

BEAVERCREEK — St. Andrew United Methodist Church will host its annual holiday bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at the church, 350 N. Fairfield Road. There will be holiday crafts, jewelry, clothing, toys, CDs, books, sweet treats and much more. In addition pictures with Santa will be taken and homemade pies available. Proceeds benefit the community.

ENGAGE

BEAVERCREEK — The youth group ENGAGE meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Beavercreek Baptist Church, 3511 Dayton-Xenia Road. The group is for grade 6-12.

Breakfast Club

BELLBROOK — The BellHOP Cafe hosts BHS Breakfast Club the first Thursday of each month.

The BHS Breakfast Club is co-sponsored by the Bellbrook Sugarcreek Ministerial Association and BellHOP Cafe to support the high school age youth in the community.

Community Dinners

XENIA — The Arrowbrook Southern Baptist Church, 1124 Upper Bellbrook Road, will host a free meal 6-8 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month. Please check the church Facebook page www.facebook.com/arrowbrookbaptist/to confirm dates and times each month.

Clothing closet open

FAIRBORN — First Church of God Tabernacle, 1635 Montgomery Ave., is inviting community members to come to its free women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing closet at the church. It is open 4-6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the third Saturday of each month.

Free clothing offered

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn United Methodist Church continues its ministry of the free clothing store, The Family Closet, located at Fairborn United Methodist Church, 100 N. Broad St. The Family Closet accepts donations but officials ask that items are not stained or ripped and do not come from homes in which cats or smoking was present due to allergies.

The hours of operation for The Family Closet are 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9–11 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. Call the church at 937-878-5042 before holidays to make sure it is open. All clothing is donated whether it is used or new. Anyone needing clothing is welcome to come.

Send us upcoming and ongoing church events to run in our religion digest. Send them as soon as possible so they have a chance to run more than once. Provide your news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. This event list runs weekly.

Send us upcoming and ongoing church events to run in our religion digest. Send them as soon as possible so they have a chance to run more than once. Provide your news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. This event list runs weekly.