God’s word will change you

Some people criticize me and say, “Who does Charlie think he is? We remember what he used to be.” You are right. I was going the wrong way, doing things that weren’t pleasing to God. But please don’t remember what I used to be like. I’ve been born again and have been forgiven.

The Bible says that if we are not born again, we cannot see the kingdom of God, plain and simple. I turned from the evil that I was doing and now I’m on my way to Heaven. The road leading to Heaven is narrow, but the way to destruction is wide. The reason that the road to hell is so wide is because satan makes everything look so good. But, read the Bible! The things that satan makes look so good are passing away, they won’t last. But the things of God last forever. This world is evil, but God is holy and wants us to be holy too.

God said that He was sorry that He even created man. But He wanted to give us another chance to get back in fellowship with Him after the Fall. He sent His Son down to earth and Jesus paid our debt in full. That’s why I’m following Jesus, because He loved me so much that He hung on an old rugged cross and died to save my soul. We had better take it seriously because there is a heaven and a hell. To receive eternal life in Heaven, we have to follow Jesus. If we don’t, it will be torment forever away from the presence of God.

The Bible says that there is a judgment day coming. So many people say all the time that they don’t want to be a Christian. One of the reasons is because there are a lot of Christians that are not faithful to the Gospel—hypocrites, they say. There will always be some that will not believe in God and Heaven and hell. And there may be some who do not live up to the claims of the Gospel and deserve to be called hypocrites. A Holy God created us and His world for His glory and He wants a relationship with us that will last for all eternity. I know where I’m going, because missing Heaven would be the biggest mistake I could ever make.

You can look around and see the end of time just like the Bible says it’s going to be. If you don’t believe that there is a Judgment Day coming, you will when you go through what the Bible warns about. Can you imagine how much sin has done to the people that God loves? All I know is I would be a fool to spit in the face of God. It would be like calling Him a liar. Can you imagine what it will be like on earth when Jesus takes all the Christians out of here?

I am created by a holy God and I’m going to walk with His son Jesus. I was lost and doing things my way and I was on my way to hell forever. I know some of you don’t believe what I write about, but one of these days when you leave here, you’ll see that God’s Word is true. Read the Book of Revelation if you don’t believe it and you will see what you’ll have to go through in the end. God is holy and just and loving. He doesn’t want anyone to go to hell. Many will go there of their own accord because they rejected Jesus. That’s a “No, no!”

I was sitting here just thanking Jesus for saving me from the wrath to come. Some think that we are here because of a “big bang.” But God said that He is the Beginning and the End. No one gets to Heaven without Jesus. The devil is roaming around trying to get as many people that he can to go to hell with him. I’m having the best time of my life living for Jesus because of what He went through to make a way to Heaven for me.

I keep saying, “Read the Bible,” because people won’t believe me. Some are hung up on what I was like in years gone by. But I’ve been washed in the blood of the cross and my past is forgotten by my Savior. Yes, I know I say some of the same things over and over because some people have told me I do. But people are hard-hearted! You have to let Jesus give you a new heart. “Lean not on your own understanding,” the Bible says. The Bible is my instruction book. I’m going to keep on writing to help someone. Jesus was all about people. That’s the only reason He came. Don’t try to figure it out! Just believe!

By Charlie Huff

Charlie Huff is a local resident and weekly religious columnist.

