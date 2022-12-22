WPAFB to close for inclement weather forecast

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will close at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, in anticipation of the forecasted winter storm expected to move throughout the region during the next few days.

Base-essential employees must use Gates 12A and 19B.

Only emergency medical services are available at the Wright-Patterson Medical Center during an installation closure.

The gas station and Kittyhawk Express will open at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, while all other Army & Air Force Exchange Service facilities will remain closed.

The base Commissary will be closed in alignment with the installation closure.

Installation officials will monitor weather conditions to determine further cancellations, delays and operating statuses.

For more information, please visit www.wpafb.mil, the 88th ABW Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wpafb, and or call 937-656-SNOW (7669).